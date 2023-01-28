Martin Foley pictured as he appears in court accused of threatening to kill man

Debt collector in court over 2020 case that has been put back several times

THE FOUNDER of a well-known debt collection agency appeared in court last week charged with making a threat to kill.

Martin Foley, with an address in Crumlin, Dublin, appeared before Judge James McCourt at Wexford Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The case had been put back on a number of previous occasions, the court heard.

Mr Foley sat in the body of the court with his wife Sonia.

The 68-year-old stands accused that on June 17, 2020, at Holly Walk, Cromwellsfort Grove, Wexford, he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to Nigel Doonan.

The charge is contrary to section 5 of the Non-fatal Offences Act 1997.

Mr Foley, who is contesting the charge, was originally sent forward for trial in January of 2021.

The case has been put back on numerous occasions in the interim.

Martin Foley leaves Wexford Circuit Court with wife Sonia

The court heard Mr Foley was requesting the continuation of legal aid in the matter.

Counsel for the prosecution said the matter of legal aid was one for the court to consider.

Judge McCourt responded initially that he was not going to approve a continuation of legal aid on the matter.

However, on consideration, he said, “I am going to allow it because there will only be another application if I do not.”

Mr Foley was the founder of a well-known debt collection agency in the capital.

He set up the company on November 18, 2004, at which time his profession was described in company documents as a ‘sale rep.’

The company identified its purpose as ‘the provision of debt recovery and repossession services and to carry out all activities in relation to the aforementioned business.’

Mr. Foley resigned as a director of the company on November 17, 2014.

Mr Foley’s wife Sonia who was appointed as a director of the company in October of 2008 retains this position.