Man's body found in Donegal after major search operation and alleged assault

A garda spokesperson confirmed a body had been recovered from the water and that the inquiry into an alleged assault in the area last weekend was continuing.

The body was found at Slieve League in Co Donegal (Alamy)

The body of a man has been recovered by emergency search and rescue teams in Donegal.

Unconfirmed reports from the south west of the county, suggest it may be the body of a man who went missing in the Killybegs area last weekend.

And it is understood that early this morning, garda officers accompanied a hearse to a remote area - near the picturesque tourist area of Sliabh Liag – near the fishing port of Killybegs.

This morning a garda spokesperson confirmed a body had been recovered from the water and that the inquiry into an alleged assault in the area last weekend was continuing.

A statement continued: “The body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. The State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem will take place in due course.

“An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.”

“Investigating gardaí are appealing to any persons travelling in the vicinity of Killybegs/Sliabh Liag between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24, 2023 and the evening of Sunday, June 25, 2023, who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward.

“Any road users travelling in these areas at these times, who may also have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 using the ref:PR119876/2023."

Following the arrest of a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s in Fintown last Sunday, a full scale manhunt swung into operation.

The pair were later removed to two separate garda stations in Ballyshannon and Letterkenny, for questioning. A house on the outskirts of Killybegs was also became the focus of a detailed search by gardaí.

A car believed to belong to the man was seized for forensic analysis. And it is understood samples of blood recovered from the vehicle were sent off for scientific testing.

Gardaí applied to the Letterkenny Court for more time to question the male, but later both were released without charge.

But the multi-agency search - which initially concentrated on the Sliabh Liag cliffs area outside Killybegs, continued.

It involved An Garda Siochana, the Irish Coast Guard, and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team, assisted by an 118 Rescue Helicopter.

All tourist access to the well-known beauty spot was denied for three days as a detailed search was carried out.

The focus of the operation then switched to nearby Teelin Harbour, where divers wearing breathing apparatus scoured the depths.

But then on Saturday afternoon, it was believed what looked like human remains were located on rocks near Sliabh Liag.

It is understood the missing man - believed to be in his 60s and originally from Northern Ireland - visited Killiybegs last weekend and he was seen socialising in local pubs.

Until now, gardaí had been treating the investigation as one of a missing person, but it is expected this may now change to a murder inquiry.