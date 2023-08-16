Manhunt for masked robber who threatened staff at knifepoint in Longford shop

Detectives are now currently trawling through CCTV in a bid to shed further light on the identity of the armed raider.

Gardaí have launched a manhunt after an armed robber walked into a shop and threatened staff with a knife in Longford Town.

The incident took place at around 10am yesterday morning.

The masked raider, who remained in the premises for a number of minutes, demanded cash but fled a short time later with a number of other items.

Gardaí attended the scene a short time later and took statements from staff.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that while no arrests had yet been made, an investigation was now underway.

“Gardaí are investigating a robbery in Longford town at a retail premises that occurred on the 15th August 2023 at approximately 10am.

“A number of items were taken from the premises.

“No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.

“Investigations are ongoing.