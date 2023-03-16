Man with 'Irish accent' accused of breaking in and sexually assaulting girl (9) in her bed

The young girl woke up to see the man in her bed, wearing only underwear.

A man “with an Irish accent” has been accused of assaulting a 9-year-old girl in her bed after he broke into her home.

Paddy Patrick Purcell (32) entered the flat in the US state of Pennsylvania in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

He broke into the bedroom of a 9-year-old girl and got into bed beside her as she slept.

She woke up to find the stranger in her bed wearing only his underwear, before she ran out of the room to alert her father.

He discovered Purcell sitting on his daughter’s bed wrapped in blanket and called the police.

The man – described as a 250lb white male with red hair and “an Irish accent” in police reports – fled the scene.

Purcell, who lives in a neighbouring apartment, was arrested following a search of the area.

The young girl later told police that Purcell had touched her inappropriately during the incident.

He has since been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and the indecent assault of a child under 13 years old and has been remanded in custody at Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10$ of $1,000,000 bail.