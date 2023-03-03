Man who was chased by Dublin gardaí found with €3k of suspected crack cocaine and heroin

Gardaí were on routine patrol yesterday afternoon when they saw the man “acting suspiciously” at the corner of Shanliss Way and Santry Avenue.

Gardaí seized over €3000 of suspected crack cocaine and heroin after stopping a male they observed acting suspiciously in Ballymun yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were on routine patrol yesterday afternoon when they saw the man at the corner of Shanliss Way and Santry Avenue.

He ran when approached by officers and a short chase ensued before he was searched.

Gardaí uncovered an estimated €3,080 worth of suspected crack cocaine and heroin.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was later charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

Gardaí took to Twitter to post a photo of the seizure, sharing a snap of plastic bags alongside two piles of the suspected drugs.

The man was arrested and later charged to appear in court.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/FyLzpesy6h — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 3, 2023

A garda spokesperson said: “At approximately 4pm on Thursday 2nd March 2023, Gardaí on proactive patrols observed a male acting suspiciously on the corner of Shanliss Way and Santry Avenue, Dublin 9.

"When approached, this male attempted to evade Gardaí and a short chase on foot ensued. The male was searched and suspected crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated value of €3,080 was seized by Gardaí.

"The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis,” they added.

"The male, aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 4, this morning (Friday 3rd March 2023).”