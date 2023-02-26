Man who raped special needs girl after luring her back to his house is deported

Vile abuser must register as a sex offender in native Pakistan

The evil beast convicted of raping a woman with Down Syndrome after he lured her back to his house has been deported from Ireland.

Pakistani national Faisal Ellahi hit the headlines in December 2015 when a jury found him guilty of the callous attack after a five-week trial.

The Sunday World were on hand when he was arrested at his home by gardaí in 2013.

Faisal Ellahi is back in Pakistan

His trial heard how he had been prowling the streets and was about to approach another woman when his young victim encountered him after she became separated from her mother.

Ellahi later tried but failed to appeal his sentence,.

Sources say during his time in the Midlands Prison, where he served his 13-year sentence, he was constantly difficult with staff but never broke any rules.

He had been due for release next month but sources say he was arrested a number of weeks ago by the Garda National Immigration Bureau and sent back to his native Pakistan.

When he was sentenced in 2016 the Pakistan Ambassador at the time Dr Syed Rizwan told the Sunday World Ellahi may have met with a harsher penalty if he had committed such an offence in his native country.

He said Ellahi would have to sign on a sex offenders register on his return to Pakistan adding he will not be treated kindly.

“This sort of crime where someone preys on those who cannot defend themselves ... he will not have any friends.”

During the trial Ellahi soughtto question the victim about whether she had kissed any boys but the judge refused his application.

He claimed in his defence the woman has consented to having sex with him. But the victim told a specialist interviewer that Ellahi locked the door behind them and that she was afraid he was going to stab or kill her.

“I wanted to go home but he wouldn’t let me,” she said, adding that at one point she started banging on the door screaming: “Help, Mum, help.”

Later that afternoon, the woman’s mother was worried when she had not returned home soon after her as expected.

She was about to call Gardaí when she heard her daughter banging on her door and shouting: “Mum, Mum, help, help, let me in.”

The victim was driven around the area by gardaí and she was able to point out the door of the property she was dragged in to.

Officers spoke to everyone who lived in the building, including Ellahi, who denied any knowledge of the incident.

Over the following nights detectives kept watch outside Ellahi’s home. One night they saw him leaving and speaking to two 15-year-old girls in the street.

When the girls walked away he began to follow them until officers intervened. He was arrested a week later.

Ellahi had harassed several women, 16 of whom gave evidence during his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

An 18-year-old woman testified that Ellahi had approached her and offered her wine and cigarettes. He grabbed her arm and asked if she would have sex with him for €200.

She told gardai she “kicked him in the b***s and punched him in the jaw” before fleeing.​

Mr Justice Tony Hunt said the case was one of the most difficult he had ever dealt with. He told the jurors their verdict was “absolutely correct” and that Ellahi’s claim that the woman consented to the acts or was capable of consenting to them was “absolutely ludicrous.”