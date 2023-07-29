Man who allegedly threatened staff at cafe with a broken glass bottle during a robbery refused bail

The court heard gardaí received a report of a robbery at the coffee shop at 2.30pm with witnesses describing the suspect as a 6ft 2 male with an Irish accent and wearing a black rain jacket.

A man who allegedly threatened staff at a Dublin cafe with a broken glass bottle during a robbery has been refused bail.

A court today also heard that there would be a threat to the accused if he was remanded to Cloverhill Prison.

Glen Conroy (35), with an address at North Frederick Street in Dublin 1, appeared before a sitting of Swords District Court this morning.

He is charged with a number of offences including robbery and theft at the Triangle Coffee cafe in Donabate on June 25.

Gda Ashling Moore, of Swords Garda Station, gave evidence of arrest, charge, and caution.

She said the accused was arrested on Talbot Street, Dublin 1, on Thursday morning and made no reply made no reply when later charged.

Gda Moore said she was objecting to him being granted bail due to the seriousness of the charge, the nature and strength of the evidence, and over fears of interference with witnesses.

The court heard gardaí received a report of a robbery at the coffee shop at 2.30pm with witnesses describing the suspect as a 6ft 2 male with an Irish accent and wearing a black rain jacket.

She said the perpetrator entered the cafe with a shopping bag in one hand and a broken glass bottle in the other.

The man wearing a hoodie threatened staff and demanded they put the contents of the cash register into the bag.

Gda Moore said the suspect "got frustrated" and began putting the cash into the bag himself before fleeing the scene.

The court was told that a technical examination of the till recovered a fingerprint which matched Glen Conroy.

She said a reliable garda witness had also identified the accused from CCTV footage of the raid.

Gda Moore also said the accused made admissions during garda interviews and raised concerns about reprisals towards staff and witnesses.

Counsel for Mr Conroy said that his client's mother had recently passed away and that he is a carer for his ill partner.

He also said his client would abide by strict bail conditions and had €100 which he could offer for a cash bond.

Gda Moore told Judge Shalom Binchy that no conditions would alleviate her concerns.

Judge Binchy said the case for witness interference had not been met but refused bail, citing the nature and strength of the evidence.

Counsel also asked that his client is remanded to Mountjoy Prison because there would be a threat to him if he was remanded to Cloverhill. Judge Binchy said this was a matter for the governor.

The accused was remanded in custody and will appear before Cloverhill District Court next week.