Man water-boarded by Jonathan Dowdall says ‘I’ll testify at Monk murder trial’

“The only comfort for me in this is that once he has testified he will be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life”

Gardaí at the home of Jonathan Dowdall on the Navan Road in Dublin

Jonathan Dowdall and his father leave the Special Criminal Court in July

A man who was water-boarded by State witness Jonathan Dowdall says he is willing to give evidence about his ordeal at the Gerry Hutch murder trial — if called as a witness by The Monk’s lawyers.

The man, who survived a horror ordeal at Dowdall’s hands during which he was warned he would be “chopped up and fed to the dogs”, said he would testify, if asked, “about Dowdall’s past and his credibility”.

“I don’t understand how he can be seen as a credible witness,” the man – who requested anonymity – told the Sunday World.

“I don’t know how this is allowed, his copy book has been blotted so much. How can anyone trust an individual with a past like his? In my opinion, he’s not fit to be a State witness.

“He will finally experience the fear and anxiety he inflicted on me.”

The victim added: “I feel really let down that the State would make a deal with someone like that.

“What he did to me left a lot of carnage behind. There was never an offer of counselling afforded to me.

“I was left to paddle my own boat.

“But the State will now help him rebuild his life in another country.

“I would be willing to testify at the trial to give evidence about what he did to me.

“Obviously, it would have to be made clear I have no involvement with any criminal gangs.

“But I would testify about Dowdall’s past and his credibility – no problem.”

On Monday of this week, in a day of dramatic developments at the Special Criminal Court, it was confirmed that Jonathan Dowdall, who has been due to go on trial alongside Hutch for murder, had entered the State witness programme.

Dowdall, against whom the murder charge was dropped on Monday, had pleaded guilty last week to facilitating the murder.

David Byrne (34) was shot dead in the lobby of the Regency Hotel when armed, masked men disguised as Garda ERU members stormed the building and opened fire during a boxing weigh-in event.

Byrne, a Crumlin father-of-two and Kinahan gang member, died when he was shot six times.

His murder kicked off a major escalation in the Kinahan-Hutch feud which had been simmering since the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain.

The Special Criminal Court heard that Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor, had handed over hotel room key cards to a criminal who went on to take part in the gangland murder of David Byrne, after Dowdall’s father Patrick Dowdall (65) booked the room.

Their lawyers told the sentencing hearing the pair had not been aware how the room was to be used.

The court heard Jonathan Dowdall will now be available to act as a witness for the prosecution in the forthcoming trial of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and two other men charged over the Regency shooting.

Det Sgt Patrick O’Toole confirmed that following his arrest in relation to the Byrne murder, Dowdall said he wanted to speak to someone about the Witness Protection Programme and indicated he was willing to make a statement as to his knowledge of what happened at the Regency.

Dowdall and his family are now in protective Garda custody, which has been a “significant shock”, his barrister Michael O’Higgins SC said.

The court heard an assessment carried out by gardaí suggested a ‘severe’ risk to Dowdall and members of his family, and Mr O’Higgins said it was “like taking your life and standing it on its head”.

Jonathan Dowdall gave what Det Sgt O’Toole described as a “sincere and genuine” statement to gardaí.

David Byrne

Gerry Hutch (58), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, is charged with murdering David Byrne. Paul Murphy (59), of Cabra Road, and Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, are accused of facilitating the murder by providing access to vehicles to the criminal organisation who carried it out, on February 5, 2016.

Both Dowdalls, the court heard, had been convicted of falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill a man at Jonathan Dowdall’s home in 2015.

They both served prison sentences for those offences and were released in April this year.

It was during a raid on Jonathan Dowdall’s home in connection with the Garda investigation into the Regency Hotel shooting that footage was recovered of the torture episode.

During the Dowdalls’ trial for false imprisonment and threats to kill, the Special Criminal Court heard how their victim visited the Dowdall home on the Navan Road on January 12, 2015, about the purchase of a motorbike.

Three days later, Jonathan Dowdall invited the victim to his home for dinner, but instead he was pushed into the garage where his wrists, chest and legs were tied to the chair with cable ties.

The victim was accused of being a thief and of trying to steal a car from another person.

Footage recorded on a mobile phone, and later obtained by gardai in a search of Jonathan Dowdall’s home, showed him wearing a balaclava and holding a tea-towel to the victim’s face before pouring water over his head.

The victim was told he was stupid to mess with the IRA and that if he told a soul about this his parents would be dead within 48 hours of his own disappearance.

The court heard that at one stage Patrick Dowdall pulled out a silver pliers and threatened to pull the victim’s fingers off.

“I will never forget what they did to me that night,” the victim told us. “No one could ever forget an experience like that.

“I was lured into a trap, and as far as I’m concerned his motive was clear.

“He told me he was a member of the IRA and that I was going to be chopped up and fed to the dogs.

“To be honest, no horror movie would be as bad.”

A short time after it was confirmed to the Special Criminal Court that Dowdall had turned State witness, lawyers for Gerry Hutch requested that his trial be adjourned. The Special Criminal Court in Dublin heard that “very significant additional evidence has resulted in a fundamental reappraisal of the defence strategy”.

Defence barrister Brendan Grehan, SC, said Hutch (59) had been in custody for more than a year and is “anxious” for the trial to proceed, but his legal team agreed with an adjournment of a week in light of the new evidence.

Sean Gillane SC, for the prosecution, indicated that the case would be listed for trial tomorrow “to keep the momentum going”.

But, the court heard, it is not expected the trial will be able “to begin proper”, due to the additional evidence served.