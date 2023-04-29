Man treated for serious injuries after alleged assault at Killarney hotel
The incident occurred at the International Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.
A man is in hospital with serious injuries following an alleged assault at a hotel in Kerry in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident occurred at the International Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.
In a statement, gardaí said one man in his 40s was being treated for serious injuries, while another man in his 40s had been arrested.
“Gardaí in Kerry are investigating an alleged assault which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, 29th April 2023, at a premises in Killarney, Co Kerry,” gardaí said.
“A man (40s) is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital for serious injuries.
“A man (40s) has been arrested and is currently detained at Garda Station in Kerry under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”
Gardaí said their investigations were continuing.
The hotel has been contacted for comment.
Killarney is hosting the Rally of the Lakes motorsports event until Monday, which has brought thousands of visitors to the popular tourist destination.
