Man to face trial in Brazil over 2013 murder of Dubliner John Maguire

John Maguire died after being stabbed multiple times at his home in Smithfield, Dublin

A man (28) is set to go on trial in Brazil charged with the murder of an Irishman in Dublin in 2013, RTÉ have reported.

John Maguire (51) was found deceased at his home on Ormond Square in Smithfield, Dublin in the early hours of September 23rd 2013 after he had been stabbed a number of times.

Following the incident, a chief suspect was quickly established, and a Gardai investigation ensued.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) then directed that he should be charged with murder.

The accused was not arrested in Ireland as he fled to his home country of Brazil just hours after the alleged murder.

The man who is accused of robbing and murdering the businessman was not extradited to Ireland to face the charge as Brazil does not extradite their own citizens.

They will however prosecute the accused if the alleged offence is also a violation of Brazilian law.

The trial, which will begin on August 2nd, will hear statements from a number of witnesses. It is expected that witnesses based in Ireland will give their testimony remotely.

Two other men are also accused of receiving stolen goods in relation to the crime.

The maximum penalty in Brazil for a conviction of homicide and robbery is up to 30 years behind bars