Man tests positive for cocaine and cannabis while driving horsebox in Kilkenny
Kilkenny's Road Policing Unit had stopped the driver of a black SUV towing a horsebox in the city in the afternoon, where he failed a roadside drugs test.
Gardaí in Kilkenny arrested a man on Sunday after he failed a drugs test while towing a horse box through the city.
The test detected the presence of cannabis and cocaine, and the man was subsequently arrested.
Gardaí discovered that the man had no tax or licence to pull a trailer and the car was seized.
The horse was removed from the scene and brought to safety.
The driver participated in further drugs tests back at the station and is waiting on the results.
Sharing photos from the incident on social media, gardaí in the Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow region quoted a line from an old Kerrygold ad, writing: “'Who's taking the horse to France?'
“'Not you pal'.
“Culminating a busy day for Kilkenny's Road Policing Unit, the driver of this SUV towing a horsebox was stopped in the City this afternoon.
“He failed a roadside test showing positive for Cannabis and Cocaine. Arrest, seizure of vehicle (untaxed, unlicenced to pull a trailer) Blood test back at station.
“The horse was safely repatriated, the driver awaits the results from analysis.”
