Man taken to hospital after being shot in north Belfast
Police are currently at the scene of the incident which happened in the Antrim Road area of the city
A man has been shot in north Belfast.
Police are currently at the scene of the incident which happened in the Antrim Road area of the city on Wednesday night.
The victim was shot in both legs shortly after 10.15pm and has been taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for his wounds.
Cordons have been erected in the area as an investigation gets underway.
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has condemned the shooting.
“There is no place for guns on our streets," she said.
“This reckless attack has caused disruption for residents tonight and left people living in the nearby flats traumatised.
“Anyone with information on this attack should bring it forward to the PSNI.”
Detectives have appealed to anyone with any information to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2345 of 31/05/23.
Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
