Man suffers heart attack after petrol bomb 'recklessly' thrown at Belfast home

The man’s house in Estoril Park in the Ardoyne, north Belfast was targeted shortly before midnight on Sunday

A Belfast man was rushed to hospital for a suspected heart attack after a petrol bomb was thrown into his home on Sunday evening.

The man’s house in Estoril Park in the Ardoyne, north Belfast was targeted shortly before midnight, with the petrol bomb being thrown at the front window of the property.

Police said that there were no injuries directly caused by the attack as the flames were quickly extinguished.

However, North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly said a man living in the house was later taken to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack.

Mr Kelly said the "reckless" attack could have caused "serious injury or death".

"There is absolutely no place in society for these actions, those responsible have shown a total disregard for the local community. I am appealing for anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police."

And SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said that the attack “was a terrifying experience for the resident, his family and neighbours," adding that he plans to support the residents.

“Those responsible have caused significant damage and have left a family frightened about their safety. There is no place for this in our community and the people who carried out this attack aren’t wanted here,” he said.

“I am supporting the family in their appeal for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around midnight on Sunday night. Please come forward to police as soon as possible.”

A PSNI statement said: “Our investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2173 05/06/22.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."