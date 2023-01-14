Man stabbed to death in Finglas named locally as two criminals quizzed by gardai

Gardai are keeping an open mind as to the motivation for the attack but it is understood the arrested men are involved in the drug trade.

Garda Forensics investigating the scene of a fatal assault on a man that occurred at approximately 7pm on Friday 13th January 2023 at a domestic residence in Collins Place, Finglas, Dublin 11. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie — © RollingNews.ie

THE man stabbed to death in Dublin last night has been named locally as Brian Hogan.

Two men who have a history of involvement in crime were arrested last night in connection with the shocking stabbing at Collins Place in Finglas East.

Mr Hogan, who was aged in his late 30s, was described as a “harmless” individual and his death has left family and friends devastated.

While the men arrested over the attack are known to gardai the killing is not believed to be linked to the ongoing Finglas feud and the victim was not involved in organised crime.

The stabbing occurred around 7pm last night after a disturbance at a house in Collins Place involving a number of people.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in the aftermath of the attack and tried to resuscitate Mr Hogan in the front garden of the house but he was pronounced dead a short while later.

A woman known to Mr Hogan is also understood to have received stab wounds to her hand in the attack.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.