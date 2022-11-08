Man stabbed to death in Ballyfermot named locally as David Ennis (30s)

"This is a sad day for Ballyfermot,” Cllr Doolan, chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said

Gardai at the scene this morning

A local councillor has described the death of a man, named locally as David Ennis in a stabbing incident in Ballyfermot this morning as “a sad day for the area”.

Cllr Daithí Doolan was speaking after a woman was arrested and brought to Clondalkin Garda Station where she is being quizzed about the fatal assault.

Emergency services were called to an incident in Claddagh Court shortly after 2.30am.

Sources say the victim, who was in his 30s was “found unresponsive” when gardai arrived.

There were two other people present in the flat as well as the suspect aged in her late 40s and the victim.

These two people have been interviewed by gardai who are not looking for anyone else.

The flat was sealed off as a crime scene as gardai and Garda forensics officers carried out further investigations.

"This is a sad day for Ballyfermot,” Cllr Doolan, chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, said.

“This level of violence affects the whole community. My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the victim.”

He added: "I would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they believe it is, to please contact the gardaí."

The victim was not known to gardai for involvement in crime.

A garda spokesperson announced details of the fatal assault this morning.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following an incident in Ballyfermot, Dublin on Tuesday the 8th of November, 2022,” a spokesman said.

“Shortly after 2.30am, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at a flat in Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, where a man aged in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound.

“The injured man was treated at the scene by Emergency Services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A woman aged in her late 40s has since been arrested by investigating Gardaí and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda Station.

“The body of the deceased remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified,” he explained.