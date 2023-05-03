Man stabbed in neck by woman during row over stolen phone on Dublin’s quays

The man (30s) was stabbed twice in the neck in front of horrified commuters, resulting in a large amount of blood loss

Members of the Gardai at the scene of a crime on Ormond Quay, Dublin. — © Gareth Chaney

A row over a stolen mobile phone led to a man being stabbed by a woman in a vicious daylight attack in front of horrified commuters this morning on Dublin’s quays.

The man, in his early 30’s, was stabbed twice in the neck, resulting in a large amount of blood loss.

He is being treated in St James Hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not life threatening.

The incident unfolded shortly after 9am when the man and woman, who are both in the early 30s, stole a mobile phone from a person walking on the street on city’s south quays.

They ran across a bridge to Ormond Quay on the city’s northside where it is understood they began rowing about the stolen phone, leading to the man being stabbed twice by the woman.

“He lost a lot of blood after being stabbed in the neck and it is lucky that he did not suffer even more serious injury,” a senior source said.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived quickly on the scene which was sealed off for a period of time this morning.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition in hospital while the woman was arrested and is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station.

Sources say the pair are well known to each other and also known to gardaí.

Gardaí confirmed details of the incident in a statement.

“Gardaí attended the scene of a serious assault that occurred this morning Wednesday 3rd May, 2023 at approximately 9.30am,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An altercation arose between a male and female (both early 30s) on Ormond Quay and the male received a number of stab wounds.

“He left the scene on foot and an ambulance was called to Merchants Quay where he has been removed to St. James Hospital for treatment. His injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

“A female was arrested a short distance away. She is currently detained at a Garda station in the North Central Division under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“Investigations ongoing,” the statement concluded.