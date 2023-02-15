Man shot in legs and feet in brutal Belfast gun attack

Road closures in the area are also in place

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Forensic officers at the scene on Tuesday evening. Pic: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in a brutal incident in west Belfast last night.

Police have said the man was shot in both knees and feet in an area close to a memorial garden in Divismore Way at around 8.10pm.

The PSNI called the attack a “stark violation of his basic human rights” and said it is believed two perpetrators were involved and made off down a nearby alley in the direction of Divismore Crescent.

In an update on Wednesday morning, police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Matson said: “Our investigation is at an early stage, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights. There is no justification for this type of violence. Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

Around six forensic officers remain at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has reported that they received a call at 8.10pm on Tuesday, February 14, reporting an incident in the Divismore area of Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Victoria Hospital.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey condemned the shooting, saying guns have no place on Belfast’s streets.

“I am aware that a man has been injured in a shooting attack in Divismore tonight,” he said.

“This attack was wrong. There is no place for guns on our streets. Anyone with information on this shooting should bring it forward to the Police.”

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins described the shooting as “callous”.

He said: “Those responsible are heaping further misery on working class communities, which are racked with poverty and social deprivation.

“The perpetrators of such attacks seek to control people through fear and intimidation. They have nothing to offer West Belfast or anywhere else. They should get off our communities’ backs.”

Alliance Leader Naomi Long has described the attack as ‘inexcusable’.

"This brutality is utterly inexcusable and needs to stop,” she said.

“If you have any information that could help the PSNI bring the perpetrators to justice, please contact them on 101 or confidentially via Crimestoppers.”

Police have said anyone with information should get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 1883 of 14/02/23.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.