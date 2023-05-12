Man shot in Cork as gardai appeal for witnesses

The man remains in stable condition at Cork University Hospital.

Gardai have launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was shot in Cork city early this morning.

The man is currently being treated in Cork University Hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Gardai believe the shooting may have occurred in the Wilton area of the city between 5am and 5.45am.

A Garda spokesman has appealed for anyone with information to make contact with them.

He said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances in relation to a man presenting himself with gunshot wounds at Cork University Hospital this morning Friday 12th May, 2023 shortly after 5a.m.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Wilton area of Cork City between 5a.m. and 5.45a.m. this morning Friday and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí. Any road users with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

More to follow..