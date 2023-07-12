Man sets himself on fire while firebombing Dublin fast food outlet and attacks onlooker

As he prepares to launch the object into the restaurant, his jacket catches fire.

Gardaí are investigating a fire bomb attack on a fast food outlet in north Dublin over the weekend.

Footage circulating on social media shows the frightening incident unfolding in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 9.

In one clip, staff are seen working in the restaurant when a fiery object is thrown into the kitchen area and bursts into flames.

In another view of the incident, a man clad in black is seen walking along the street outside the premises when he huddles just within view of a camera before emerging with a lit object in his hand.

As he prepares to launch the object into the restaurant, his jacket catches fire.

Astonishingly, he remains unperturbed as he throws the fire bomb into the restaurant. He then calmly takes another object from his pocket and uses the flames now spreading on his clothes to light it on fire.

He then throws this object into the fast food outlet before attacking a bystander who has innocently stumbled across the scene.

He then assaults this individual and knocks him to the ground, all the while with his jacket on fire, before both move out of view of the camera. However, their legs are still visible as they wrestle in the background.

Gardaí said they responded to reports of an incident of criminal damage and assault that occurred at a commercial premises on Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9 at approximately 1am on Sunday, July 9.

“A male in his 50s was arrested at the scene and detained at a garda station in Dublin,” gardaí said.

“He has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

“As the matter is now before the courts, An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”