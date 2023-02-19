Man seriously injured after shots fired through his front door in Co Down
Masked men entered and beat the victim following the shooting
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting incident on Saturday night in Newtownards.
Shots were fired through the front door of a property at 10.45pm in the Meadows area before masked men entered and beat the victim. He has sustained serious injuries as a result.
Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “It was reported at around 10:45pm that shots were fired through the front door of a property in The Meadows area of Newtownards.
"A number of masked males entered the property and assaulted the male occupant who, as a result, sustained serious injuries. The males then made off from the scene.
“Horrific violence has been inflicted on this man and we strongly condemn this attack. We want to reassure the public that all measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.
