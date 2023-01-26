Man rushed to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ following Dublin city centre attack

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

A man was rushed to hospital this afternoon after an apparent stabbing incident in Dublin city centre.

A section of Marlborough Street was cordoned off shortly after 1pm, as gardaí launched an investigation into the incident.

It has now been confirmed that an assault took place and a man, aged in his late 20s, was seriously injured.

“Shortly before 1pm today, Thursday, 26 January 2023, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, following reports of an assault,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A man in his late 20s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and removed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.”

Gardaí have confirmed that an examination of the scene has been carried out and local enquires are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.