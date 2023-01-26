Man rushed to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ following Dublin city centre attack
Gardai have appealed for witnesses to contact them.
A man was rushed to hospital this afternoon after an apparent stabbing incident in Dublin city centre.
A section of Marlborough Street was cordoned off shortly after 1pm, as gardaí launched an investigation into the incident.
It has now been confirmed that an assault took place and a man, aged in his late 20s, was seriously injured.
Read more
“Shortly before 1pm today, Thursday, 26 January 2023, Gardaí and Emergency Services attended at Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, following reports of an assault,” a garda spokesperson said.
“A man in his late 20s was treated at the scene for apparent stab wounds and removed by ambulance to the Mater Hospital. His condition is understood to be stable.”
Gardaí have confirmed that an examination of the scene has been carried out and local enquires are ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those with camera footage from the area at the time to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
Today's Headlines
garda probe | Man rushed to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ following Dublin city centre attack
Knock 'Noch | Enoch Burke becomes target of viral memes as he stands outside school that fired him
Collin’ in love | Ronan Collins’ daughter Jessica says ‘yes’ to partner after finding love on First Dates
waiting game | Gerry Hutch will learn his fate in April as Regency murder trial ends after 13 weeks
latest | Gardaí probe if victim of alleged sex attack was targeted by people she knew after dispute
mad yokes | Brother and sister who threw 32 eggs at their aunt are fined for assault
Loving life | Muireann O’Connell opens up about getting married, turning 40 and the ‘baby issue’
drugs mule | Beautician who swallowed almost 1kg of cocaine and smuggled it into Ireland is jailed
moving john | 2 Johnnies star met his influencer girlfriend online after catfish ordeal
HEARTBREAKING | Toddler dies in tragic accident in West Cork home