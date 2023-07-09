Man rushed to hospital after suspected shooting in Tallaght, Dublin

It is believed he suffered wounds to his stomach consistent with being shot and is currently receiving treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the suspected shooting in Tallaght

A man has been rushed to hospital following a suspected shooting in south Dublin.

The victim was found with serious injuries in the Russell Place area of Tallaght shortly after 4pm.

Gardaí are investigating if the injuries were inflicted by a low-velocity weapon.

A large number of gardaí, including members of the Armed Support Unit, responded to the scene which remains sealed-off this evening.

In recent months gardaí have been investigating separate shooting incidents in the area linked to a local feud. However, there is no indication at this early stage if today's incident is linked to that dispute.

A garda spokesman told sundayworld.com: "Shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday 9th July 2023, gardaí received reports of a man discovered with injuries in the Russell Place area of Tallaght, Dublin 24.

"The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where his injuries are currently described as non-life threatening.

"The scene at Russell Place is currently preserved for technical examination.

"Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances of this incident.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”