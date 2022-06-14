Gun attack | 

Man rushed to hospital after being shot in legs in west Belfast

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to call 101.
John Besley, PA

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot in the legs in the Forfar Lane area of west Belfast last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report of a man with leg injuries following a shooting incident shortly before 9.15pm on Monday night.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or with information to call 101 quoting the reference number 1934 of 13/06/22.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.


