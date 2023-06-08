Man rushed to Dublin hospital for treatment after being stabbed in Dundalk

It understood the man was stabbed at at a residence on Castletown Road at around 8.30pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital in Dublin with serious injuries after a stabbing in Dundalk last night.

Gardaí said they are investigating an assault on a male aged in his 30s in the town.

It understood the man was stabbed at at a residence on Castletown Road at around 8.30pm.

The man was first removed from the scene by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda with serious injuries.

However, he was later transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Gardaí said their investigations were continuing.