Man remanded after alleged arson attack outside Limerick activist's home
These are the dramatic pictures of an early morning blaze outside the house of a well known Limerick political activist.
A man has been remanded in custody on charges related to an alleged arson attack on a car belonging to the political activist in St Mary's Park in Limerick in the early hours of last Tuesday.
Read more
Kevin Barry (40), 7, St Colmcille Street, St Mary Park, Limerick was remanded in custody till June 7.
He was charged that on the 31/05/2022 at 102 Oliver Plunkett Street Saint Marys Park Limerick he did without lawful excuse damage property, to wit, Mechanically Propelled Vehicle BMW 5 series registration number 10L725 intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.
Today's Headlines
Investigation | Premier League footballer ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’ of woman in her 20s
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home