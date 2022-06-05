Man remanded after alleged arson attack outside Limerick activist's home

A man has been remanded in custody on charges related to an alleged arson attack on a car belonging to the political activist in St Mary's Park in Limerick in the early hours of last Tuesday.

These are the dramatic pictures of an early morning blaze outside the house of a well known Limerick political activist.

Kevin Barry (40), 7, St Colmcille Street, St Mary Park, Limerick was remanded in custody till June 7.

He was charged that on the 31/05/2022 at 102 Oliver Plunkett Street Saint Marys Park Limerick he did without lawful excuse damage property, to wit, Mechanically Propelled Vehicle BMW 5 series registration number 10L725 intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.