Man released without charge in Drogheda feud murder probe

Keith Branigan was shot dead at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on 27 August 2019.

The late Keith Branigan (29), who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Clogherhead in August 2019.

A man in his 30s has been released without charge in the ongoing probe into a fatal shooting at a Louth caravan park in 2019.

Keith Branigan (29) was shot dead at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead on 27 August 2019, becoming the first fatality in the bitter Drogheda feud.

There has since been three more murders linked to the deadly feud.

The man in his 30s, who was arrested on Wednesday morning and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, has now been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson said: “A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations ongoing.”

Gardaí arrested a man, also in his 30s, on Monday afternoon who has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the DPP.