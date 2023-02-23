Man quizzed over Drogheda feud murder of newlywed Keith Branigan in holiday park

Last June, two people with links to the gang led by paralysed gang boss Owen Maguire were questioned in relation to the gun murder.

The late Keith Branigan (29), who died of multiple gunshot wounds in Clogherhead in August 2019.

Gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man at a caravan park in Co Louth in 2019 have arrested a man.

Keith Branigan became the first fatality in the deadly Drogheda feud when he was shot dead at Ashling Holiday Park in Clogherhead in broad daylight on August 27 that year .

There has since been three more murders linked to the bitter feud.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained in Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

He remains in custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí arrested a man, also aged in his 30s, on Monday afternoon who has since been released without charge in relation to this investigation.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detectives have been working on the theory that Mr Branigan was targeted by the Maguire gang because of his association with the leader of the rival Drogheda mob.

Mr Branigan was not considered a major criminal but was very friendly with a number of senior members of the so-called anti-Maguire faction.

An inquest into his death found he died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was gunned down as he worked outside a mobile home.

He was shot up to five times and died at the scene.

Mr Branigan had been married only three weeks when he was killed.

Mourners at Mr Branigan’s funeral mass heard how the newly-wed was a "bubbly" and "much-loved character."