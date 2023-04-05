Man quizzed in connection with a suspected arson which extensively damaged two period homes
Gardaí closed off the road and sealed off a section of the roadway outside the two joined semi-detached houses. At least one of the properties was completely gutted in the fire.
A man is being questioned by gardaí in connection with a suspected arson which extensively damaged two period homes, located on one of Limerick City’s most distinguished roads, overnight.
The adjoined large three-storey early 19th century red brick houses are located on the Ennis Road, an area where homes sell for between €700,000 and €2m, and where the late great actor Richard Harris was reared.
Several units of Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, supported by colleagues from Clare Fire and Rescue Service, fought the blaze for several hours.
Gardaí closed off the road and sealed off a section of the roadway outside the two joined semi-detached houses. At least one of the properties was completely gutted in the fire.
Large plumes of smoke and flames were observed emanating from the roof of the property as firefighters doused the flames.
It’s understood both properties were vacant at the time, and no injuries were reported.
Gardaí said they were alerted to a fire at one of the houses at approximately 9.40pm and “the fire had spread to an adjoining property”.
“Fire services attended the scene and the fire was brought under control. Significant damage was caused to both properties,” said a garda spokeswoman.
“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”
“Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a male (aged in his 40s) was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 5 April 2023, and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Limerick.”
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Sligo mobster Barry Young’s retirement plans ‘seriously disrupted’ as properties targeted
Apology | Homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry apologises to Leo Varadker over eviction-ban comments
Fire death | Convicted killer and sex offender (57) dies in Cork house blaze
'Not Wanted' | Harry Potter fans blast new planned reboot TV series as JK Rowling in talks with studios
Unap-Pee-ling | Kerry Katona says she’s had ‘worse things’ in her mouth after drinking her own urine
Inquiries | Post-mortem due to take place on body of woman found dead in Castleknock
fatal assault | Gardaí investigating violent death of young woman in Limerick search for man with bandaged hand
Con-crete Nixers | Irish tarmac scammers ripped up driveways before homeowners agreed to have work done
Serious assault | Teenager brought to hospital for treatment after receiving stab wound to face
House Blaze | Man quizzed in connection with a suspected arson which extensively damaged two period homes