Man linked to Kinahan cartel mobster is suspect in shooting in Dublin

Sources say that gardai are probing whether the shooting is linked to a personal row rather than organised crime.

A man with close links to a Kinahan cartel enforcer has emerged as a suspect for a shooting incident in which a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The incident happened at Poddle Park in Kimmage at around 9.10pm on Thursday and gardai said that the victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The Crumlin man is not known to gardai for involvement in crime and he is expected to make a recovery from his injuries.

“There has been an ongoing argument for a number of weeks which is personal in nature and this is the most likely motive for this shooting,” a source explained.

“There was a number of threats issued as part of this dispute including to a teenage boy,” the source added.

There have been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Sundrive Road gardai.

The suspect in the case is known to gardai but does not have the same criminal pedigree as his cartel linked associate who cannot be named here as he is facing charges before the courts.

The enforcer is a convicted drug dealer who has been a target for the Criminal Assets Bureau and has multiple previous convictions including for possession of a firearm.

“This individual has been involved in serious organised crime for well over 15 years and he is very close to the suspect for Thursday night’s shooting but the suspect for the shooting has nothing like this individual’s criminal pedigree,” a source said.

Shootings in the Crumlin area have been extremely rare in recent times compared to 20 years ago when the bloody Crumlin/Drimnagh feud was at its height leading to firearms incidents occurring in the locality on a weekly basis.

That deadly drugs feud claimed the lives of 15 men.