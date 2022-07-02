Man left in critical condition after Clane, Co Kildare attack
A man is in a critical condition in hospital this evening after he was attacked by two other men in Clane, Co Kildare this morning.
Gardai said the man, in his 50s, was “seriously assaulted” by two males at a residence in The Avenue area of Abbeylands, Clane at approximately 11.20am.
The two attackers later fled the scene on foot.
“The injured male was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition,” gardai said.
“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination and investigations into the incident are ongoing.”
Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses or to any person with information to come forward.
Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were The Avenue area of Abbeylands between 11am and 11:30am to make this footage available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
