Man left for dead by feral youth in iron bar attack in Donegal living in fear

One of the scars Mr Rahaman has been left with

AN INNOCENT man who was repeatedly beaten with an iron bar and left for dead by a feral thug in a robbery outside his own home has expressed fear about the rise in violence on Irish streets.

Pizza chef Shidulalam Rahaman – who said he will be looking over his shoulder for the rest of his life – was left with multiple injuries to his head, eyes and hands after being set upon by thug John McGinley.

Following the brutal assault, McGinley stole the victim’s car from outside his home in the Ard Lonan estate in Letterkenny in the early hours of March 13, 2022.

Mr Rahaman told the Sunday World he was so drenched in blood after the attack that he couldn’t even open his phone to call emergency services, and both the physical and psychological scars from the attack will remain with him forever.

Attacker John McGinley

He added that he has lived in Ireland for 24 years but has noticed in recent times that there is more aggression on the streets, especially since Covid, and particularly among the younger generations.

He warned that what happened to him could happen to anyone.

McGinley (19), with an address at Glenard Park, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was jailed for five years and four months for the attack on Mr Rahaman as well as separate unrelated assaults on two other victims, and criminal damage offences.

At the hearing for McGinley’s sentencing last month, the court heard that despite his young age, he had already amassed 22 previous convictions for offences including assault, burglary, criminal damage, possession of a knife, traffic matters and theft.

The court was told that he had left school at 13 and had been using drugs for years.

Mr Rahaman told the Sunday World he was lucky to be alive following the unprovoked attack and how he is worried about McGinley eventually being released from jail.

“After what happened, I totally changed,” Mr Rahaman said.

“As I work late shifts, I am always worried now about coming home at night. I’m constantly looking over my shoulder, and when I come home from work I am nervous and try to get out of my car and into my house as quickly as possible.

“I have flashbacks a lot and think about how close I came to death, as the weather was very cold with snow on the night of the attack.

“Due to the fact that the attack happened in the early hours of the morning, with nobody around, I realise that if I had lost consciousness I could have died, which is a difficult thought to deal with.”

Mr Rahaman's injuries were treated in hospital

He said he has moved out of the estate where the attack happened and has also changed jobs.

“Because I’m afraid and I look around when I get out I had to give up the job and house and everything – it changed my life”. He explained he was working as a pizza chef and after closing up made his way home to the Long Lane area where he lived around 4am on the morning of the attack.

“I had just parked at my house and suddenly he came along. I couldn’t see him properly because it was dark and raining.

“He said to me ‘give me your keys’. I didn’t take it seriously at first because late at night young people could be drunk and joking. I just laughed and said ‘what key’, I’m going home and going to bed. I’m very tired after finishing work.”

However, McGinley came running at him and demanded the keys again.

“When I opened the door straight away he attacked me. He pulled out this iron bar about one-and-a-half foot long and started to beat my head. After the first and second hit I tried to catch the iron bar in my hand but he pulled it back.”

He suffered a broken finger as he tried to protect himself and McGinley kept hitting him as he fell to the ground.

“I tried to stop him but I fell and he hit me more than 10 times with an iron bar.”

McGinley left him for dead on the ground, stole his car and fled. “I was bleeding everywhere. I couldn’t even open my mobile because I had so much blood on me and touching the phone with my finger wouldn’t work.”

He said he was still bleeding and feared if he didn’t get help, he would bleed to death in the cold.

“There was nobody around because it was late at night and it was snowing and cold. I realised there was so much bleeding I could die. I couldn’t call 999 because of the blood.”

He said he knew if he didn’t force himself up to get help, he would not survive the night. “My head moved and somehow I moved my body and it started to work. I had no option.”

Mr Rahaman lives a 10-minute walk from the hospital and somehow managed to stumble towards it but could barely see due to injuries he had sustained.

“He hit me in the eyes and one of them was totally closed because of the injuries and the other was covered in blood so I couldn’t see where I was going.

“I had no option but to walk. I started to walk. It was very hard to walk because I couldn’t see anything.”

He eventually made it to hospital and shouted for help before someone came to his assistance.

“After that, I don’t know anything. I was in hospital for two days.”

He said he suffered heavy blood loss and needed 16 stitches to his head and still has scars there as a result. He also suffered eye injuries and a broken finger in the attack.

Mr Rahaman was out of work for three months afterwards and his injuries continue to impact on his work since his return.

He said he suffers recurring headaches, has difficulty moving his neck, and the injuries to his finger also cause him difficulty in his work as a pizza chef. “Even when I’m sleeping, I’m in pain,” he said.

The psychological impact has also been immense.

“I had lived in the Long Lane area of Letterkenny for more than two years before the attack and never had any issues, despite people saying that it was a rough area to live in. Following the attack, I no longer felt safe living there and was always worrying about being attacked again so I had to move to a new area of town.”

He said even though he has moved, he still doesn’t feel safe. “I am very nervous about strangers or anyone that looks suspicious, particularly late at night.

“While John McGinley is currently in jail, I am very worried about what might happen when he is released and I have been unable to sleep well at night.”

He added that like other victims of recent unprovoked attacks in Ireland, he had never met his attacker before and feels Ireland is becoming more dangerous.

“Something has changed not with everyone but especially with some of the younger generation. That happened maybe after Covid and I think drugs have played a part as well."