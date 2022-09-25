Man knocked unconscious in 'vicious and pointless’ daylight attack by five men in Limerick city

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage after five males beat a man unconscious in the middle of the afternoon

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage after five males beat a man unconscious on a street in Limerick City the middle of the afternoon.

The attack occurred around 3.30pm, last Wednesday, at Mungret Street, situated close to the city’s famous Milk Market area.

Appealing for information Garda John Finnerty, Henry Street Garda Station said: “Last Wednesday, the 21st of September, a male was attacked by a gang of five males, he was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious.”

“He received a number of head injuries and he was later removed to Limerick University Hospital by ambulance and thankfully, he has now made a full recovery.”

“This was a vicious and pointless attack and as such has no place in our society,” said Garda Finnerty.

“The Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the culprits involved - Unfortunately we do not have a description of them.”

Appealing for information, Garda Finnerty said there was “a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm, and if you were one of them and you saw this attack, then please contact the Gardai at Henry Street Garda Station at 061-212400”.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer at Henry Street Garda Station, appealed for witness to two further assaults and a robbery in the Treaty City recently.

The first involved a man in his 20s who was attacked around 8.30pm, September 15, while “walking along near the junction of Roche’s Street and O’Connell St when another male on a bicycle cycled up and punched him in the head”, said Sgt Leetch.

The second incident which is being investigated by Gardaí at Roxboro Road station, involves a “teenage boy who was on his electric scooter in People’s Park, Saturday 17th September at 13.45 and he was suddenly pushed off his scooter by a male who ran off with it”, said Sgt Leetch.

“The People’s Park is busy on any Saturday afternoon so if you saw this robbery please contact Roxboro on 061-214340,” she added.