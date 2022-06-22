Man jailed for sharing sex videos; Joe Joyce's wife hits out at victim's brother; and Harry Styles visits Vico Baths
The woman told a court she felt "violated and traumatised" after Dublin man Conor Flynn (47) sent the clip to his "top contacts"
Ellen Joyce reacted after Jimmy McDonagh posted a video of himself drinking a pint in tribute to his slain brother John Paul
Harry Styles has been pictured enjoying a “Matt Damon moment” by visiting the Vico Baths in Dublin.
Patrick Kriégel, originally from Paris, but who lived in Leixlip, Co Kildare, died “peacefully” at home on Sunday
Knife-wielding Dublin gangster Niall Shebani has been handed an additional two months in jail after he was convicted of biting a prison officer.
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
Top Bill-ing | Singer Lorraine McDonald reveals how Bill Murray once joined her onstage
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub