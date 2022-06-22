Man jailed for sharing sex videos; Joe Joyce's wife hits out at victim's brother; and Harry Styles visits Vico Baths

Here are the top stories from across sundayworld.com this evening:

Dad who recorded woman during sex and shared video on Snapchat without consent is jailed

The woman told a court she felt "violated and traumatised" after Dublin man Conor Flynn (47) sent the clip to his "top contacts"

Wife of bare-knuckle boxer Joe Joyce Jnr tells victim’s brother to enjoy his 'pissy pint'

Ellen Joyce reacted after Jimmy McDonagh posted a video of himself drinking a pint in tribute to his slain brother John Paul

Harry Styles does a 'Matt Damon' by visiting popular Dublin swimming spot

Harry Styles has been pictured enjoying a “Matt Damon moment” by visiting the Vico Baths in Dublin.

Tributes paid following death of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel's father

Patrick Kriégel, originally from Paris, but who lived in Leixlip, Co Kildare, died “peacefully” at home on Sunday

Dublin gangster Niall Shebani gets extra time for biting prison officer

Knife-wielding Dublin gangster Niall Shebani has been handed an additional two months in jail after he was convicted of biting a prison officer.