Man in balaclava brandishes metre-long machete as he threatens rivals in Offaly

‘Send Jamie down, you come, and let Johnny come. Come down to me, ‘till I take the life off ya’

A frightening video showing a man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete has gone viral on social media.

The clip that has been widely shared widely on Twitter shows the man dressed in a Nike top and shorts wielding the blade and making “call-out” threats to rivals.

He starts the clip: “Right, Mark, you says this morning, that Jamie will approach us. I’m down here, in the square in Birr, Birr town. I’ll wait here an hour.

Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete

“Send Jamie down, you come, and let Johnny come. Come down to me, ‘till I take the life off ya.

“Come down to us, us, us, come down ya dirty. Jamie, see that there,” he exclaims as he swipes the air with the blade in a slashing movement, “I’m going (to) take the head clean off your cancery (sic) body.

“And Mark, pervert, I’m taking your life.”

A garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com that they do not comment “on unverified material posted on social media by third parties, the authenticity of which cannot be verified”.