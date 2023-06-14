MACH THE KNIFE | 

Man in balaclava brandishes metre-long machete as he threatens rivals in Offaly

‘Send Jamie down, you come, and let Johnny come. Come down to me, ‘till I take the life off ya’

The man taunts his rivals

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A frightening video showing a man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete has gone viral on social media.

The clip that has been widely shared widely on Twitter shows the man dressed in a Nike top and shorts wielding the blade and making “call-out” threats to rivals.

He starts the clip: “Right, Mark, you says this morning, that Jamie will approach us. I’m down here, in the square in Birr, Birr town. I’ll wait here an hour.

Shocking video shows man in a balaclava and brandishing a metre-long machete

Read more

“Send Jamie down, you come, and let Johnny come. Come down to me, ‘till I take the life off ya.

“Come down to us, us, us, come down ya dirty. Jamie, see that there,” he exclaims as he swipes the air with the blade in a slashing movement, “I’m going (to) take the head clean off your cancery (sic) body.

“And Mark, pervert, I’m taking your life.”

A garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com that they do not comment “on unverified material posted on social media by third parties, the authenticity of which cannot be verified”.


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos