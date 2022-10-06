Man hospitalised with facial wounds after suspected knife attack in Co Kildare

He was taken to Naas Hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as being non-life threatening.

The man was treated in Naas General Hospital

A man was rushed to hospital last night after he received facial wounds in a stabbing incident in Naas, Kildare.

The shocking incident occurred on South Main Street in Naas shortly before 8pm last night.

Gardai rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a violent confrontation.

After they arrived, they discovered a man bleeding heavily from a wound – reportedly on his face.

A garda spokesman said: “Shortly before 8pm, on Wednesday 6th October, 2022 Gardaí were alerted following reports of a disturbance on South Main Street, Naas. A man in his 30s was found at the scene with an apparent laceration. He was taken to Naas Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing.”