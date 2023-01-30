Man hospitalised and car wrecked in Cork after alleged attack by hurley-wielding gang
The man hurt in the incident was taken to a Cork hospital for treatment of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
Gardaí are investigating an incident in which a man suffered multiple injuries and a car was wrecked in an alleged attack by a gang of hurley-wielding men.
The alleged attack occurred in a Knocknaheeny housing estate in Cork, with those involved fleeing the scene on foot before gardaí arrived.
However, the injuries are not understood to be life threatening.
A vehicle was badly damaged at the scene.
Gardaí are now searching for the weapons used in the alleged attack, which are understood to include hurleys, clubs and an iron bar.
Officers hope to speak to the injured man about the precise circumstances of what happened.
