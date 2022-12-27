Man hospitalised and another arrested following stabbing in Derry residential area
The incident happened in the Clon Dara, Skeoge area of the city in the early hours
A man in his 20s has been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in a residential area of Derry on Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the Clon Dara, Skeoge area of the city in the early hours.
A man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Images from the scene show a significant police presence in the area, including armed officers. The area around the property was also cordoned off for a time while the emergency services attended.
Police confirmed the injuries the victim suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just before 1am, police received a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed.
“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Thankfully, these are not thought to be life-threatening.
“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an article with a blade in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.
“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 of 27/12/22.”
Today's Headlines
MAIN PLAYER | Gangland killer Brian Rattigan suspected of running major drug network after 17 years in jail
cher the love | Cher (76) sparks rumours she’s engaged to 36-year-old music producer boyfriend
feuding factions | Three-way fight for gangland dominance behind serious violence in Rathkeale
Devastating | Tributes paid to Tyrone mum-of-two Imelda Quinn who died after St Stephen’s day horror crash
'embarrassed' | Psychology student says she was duped into laundering money by boyfriend
YOGI BARE | Personal trainer bullied over weight as child bares all in ‘cheeky’, powerful message for women
Bold prediction | Former Russian president predicts united Ireland for 2023
police presence | Man hospitalised and another arrested following stabbing in Derry residential area
Rain spells | Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy day
'violent killing' | Gardaí probe if fatal hammer attack on Drogheda man is linked to dispute over €30k