Man hospitalised and another arrested following stabbing in Derry residential area

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised following a stabbing incident in a residential area of Derry on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the Clon Dara, Skeoge area of the city in the early hours.

A man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Images from the scene show a significant police presence in the area, including armed officers. The area around the property was also cordoned off for a time while the emergency services attended.

Police confirmed the injuries the victim suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just before 1am, police received a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Thankfully, these are not thought to be life-threatening.

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an article with a blade in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 of 27/12/22.”