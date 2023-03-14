Man hit in the head with hammer during attack in Wexford town

Potential link with another violent incident is being investigated.

Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw a man allegedly attacked with a hammer in broad daylight in Wexford town as people were milling about and going to work.

The incident, which took place at around 9.30am. on Monday morning, saw a man in his 30s, known to gardaí, allegedly struck in the head with a hammer on the Main Street.

The incident is believed to have occurred somewhere between Anne Street and the entrance to Fettitt’s Lane.

An ambulance was called and a video has been circulating on social media, uploaded by the apparent victim from the back of the emergency vehicle as he was being brought to hospital, showing off his injuries and calling out his attacker.

Meanwhile, another video has been circulating on social media which apparently shows a man being attacked in a car park, kicked repeatedly in the head and having his phone taken.

Wexford gardaí say that they are currently investigating a potential link between the violent incidents.

On the hammer attack on the Main Street, they say that the matter is currently under investigation, and that CCTV footage is being analysed. They’ve asked any potential witnesses or those with information to come forward to them at Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200.

The alleged victim of the attack has reportedly made no complaint in relation to the incident.

One garda source said: “These types of incident are very hard to do anything about when you get zero cooperation.”

Both incidents remain under investigation.