Man found with suspected pipe bomb in Tallaght Garda Station is ‘gopher’ for crime gang

The Army Bomb Squad was called in after Tallaght Garda Station was evacuated this evening when a suspected pipe bomb was found in an arrested man’s bag.

The Dublin station was evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal was requested.

The alert was sparked when a man who was brought to the garda station by local officers was found to have a bag with “contents of concern” in his possession.

The evacuation began after what is suspected to have been a viable pipe bomb was discovered in the arrested man’s backpack.

It can be revealed that the suspect in custody in relation to the pipe bomb incident is described as a “gopher” who is used by organised crime gangs in the Tallaght area.

There is a bitter ongoing gangland feud in the Tallaght area that has seen attempted murders, shootings, damage to property and multiple threat incidents in recent weeks.

It has not yet been established if this incident is linked to the drugs feud.

The 40-year-old is originally from the Rathfarnham area and is described by senior sources as being a heavy drug user who is paid by more senior criminals in drugs rather than cash.

Not considered a serious criminal, the arrested man is believed to have been used by an unknown criminal gang but possibly one of the mobs involved in the escalating Tallaght feud that has seen multiple recent serious incidents.

While he remained in custody on Friday night, gardai have announced that Tallaght Garda Station has now reopened.

“Tallaght Garda Station has now reopened to the public and all road closures have been lifted,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team have completed their examination of the bag and contents.

“The bag and contents have been removed and will now be subject to further technical and forensic examination.

“A male in his 30s has been arrested and detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at a South Dublin Garda Station.

“Investigations are ongoing.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

Earlier, a garda spokesperson said: “Members of An Garda Síochána on active patrol in the Tallaght area this evening, arrested a male. On arrival back at Tallaght Garda station an initial inspection of a bag in possession of the male has indicated contents of concern.

“As a precaution the Garda Station has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.”