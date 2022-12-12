Man found dead in field in Co Meath named as Mahamud Ilyas (22)

Gardaí have now launched a probe into Mr Ilyas’ murder.

Gardaí have named the man whose remains were found wrapped in carpet on a farmland in Meath on Saturday as Mahamud Ilyas (22).

A murder probe has been launched and gardaí are investigating whether he was killed at a different location before his body was dumped at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, where he was discovered by a dog walker on Saturday afternoon.

An examination of the scene has been completed while a port-mortem examination was conducted at the mortuary in Whitehall by Dr Margot Bolster of the Office of the State Pathologist. However, the results of the post-mortem will not be disclosed for “operational reasons”.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for information and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Ilyas between Friday, December 9, after 10am to the afternoon of Saturday, December 10.

Anyone with any information on the movements of Mr Ilyas is asked to contact the investigating team.

A garda spokesperson added: “Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Incident Room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”