Man fighting for life after being stabbed in neck and face in Co Tyrone pub

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have been dealing with a serious incident in Castlederg.

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed multiple times outside a bar in Co Tyrone.

The victim, who is 28, suffered wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as critical.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said a number of suspects had fled the scene.

Social media images show an extensive police cordon in Castlederg, with members of the public being urged to avoid the area.

The stabbing happened in the Main Street area of the town at 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning.

"A number of suspects left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.