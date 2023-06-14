Man ‘fighting for life’ after being stabbed in Cork city centre

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes and the injured man was initially given emergency treatment at the scene.

A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Cork city centre.

The man suffered suspected stab injuries after an incident on the Grand Parade, just metres from one of Cork's busiest city centre shopping areas.

He was then rushed by ambulance to a Cork hospital where he is expected to undergo emergency surgery.

The man is believed to have suffered critical injuries to his chest and is now fighting for his life.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area pending a full forensic examination of the scene.

It is understood the incident occurred shortly after 7pm.

Areas along the Grand Parade were very busy with revellers and people heading home from work at the time.

It is understood a number of people witnessed the aftermath of the incident involved.

A Garda source said CCTV security camera footage is now expected to play a crucial role in their investigation as the area is dominated by restaurants, cafes and retail premises, most of which are equipped with security cameras.

The attack occurred less than 300 metres from the Bridewell and Anglesea Street Garda Stations.

It is the third stabbing incident in Cork and Kerry in a matter of weeks after young men suffered slash-type injuries in a separate and unrelated attacks in north Kerry and west Cork.