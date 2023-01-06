Man escapes with his life after shooter’s gun jams during hit attempt in Bray
Officers are probing if the shooting may be linked to jailed rapist and gun-for hire Eoghan O'Connell (33)
Gardai are investigating an attempted murder after at least one shot from a handgun was discharged at a man as he was walking into his home last night.
The target who is understood to be aged in his late 30’s was shot at in the rear of the property in the Lauderdale Terrace area of Bray, Co Wicklow, shortly before 7pm.
The man was uninjured in the reckless shooting and gardai are trying to establish an exact motive for the botched attacked.
Officers have recovered at least one bullet from the scene and believe that the gunman’s handgun may have jammed as he was attempting to fire shots.
The location is sealed off this morning as gardai conduct a forensic examination of the scene.
There has been no arrests so far in the case which is being investigated by Bray gardai.
“The target in this case is not known to gardai for involvement in crime,” a source told the Sunday World.
However officers are probing if the shooting may be linked to jailed rapist and gun-for hire Eoghan O'Connell (33) who is serving a 12 year sentence for attempted murder.
Sources say this because O’Connell previously targeted a very close associate of last night’s attempted murder victim.
“The odd thing about this theory is that incident happened almost seven years ago and there has been no incidents since,” a source said.
“The investigation is at a very early stage and everything is being looked at,” the source added.
