Man dies two days after ‘savage’ assault in Co Kildare as Gardai launch murder probe

A man who was the victim of a “sustained and savage” assault over the course of a number of hours has died this afternoon in hospital.

Gardai are continuing to question a man in his 30’s in relation to the fatal assault that occurred in the Piercetown area of Newbridge.

The victim aged in his 40’s was discovered with serious head and other injuries at 10:30am on Wednesday morning outside his home.

The victim and the suspect both lived at the property and it is understood that the deceased male is a Slovakian national while the arrested man is Polish.

One line in the investigation is that the brutal assault happened over unproven allegations that the victim had assaulted another person.

A number of people live at the property where the assault is suspected of taking place on Wednesday and gardai are currently interviewing a number of potential witnesses.

A senior source said that officers are “keeping an open mind” and have not ruled out the possibility that the victim was assaulted by more than one person.

“The injured party seems to have been consistently assaulted throughout the course of the night. It was sustained and savage,” a senior source said.

Gardai were alerted to the tragic incident by medics after the victim was taken to Naas General Hospital.

It is understood that his condition deteriorated yesterday and he was on a life support machine which was switched off just after 2pm today.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for information in the case.

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man who was discovered with serious injuries in County Kildare on the morning of Wednesday 8th March 2023. “The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered at approximately 10:30am on Wednesday 8th March 2023 outside a residence in the Piercetown area of Newbridge,” a garda spokesman said.

“He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he is currently in a critical condition.

“The scene at Piercetown is currently preserved for technical examination.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at Newbridge Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” he added.