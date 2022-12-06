Man dies in Dublin shooting with separate gun attack on ‘Mr Flashy’ associate

The unrelated Dublin shootings in Finglas and Clondalkin were carried out around an hour apart and have left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Scene of shooting outside shop on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas

A man has died following a shooting in the Ronanstown area of Dublin late last night.

It was the second shooting to occur in the city within an hour after an associate of gangster Mr Flashy was also shot in Finglas at around 9pm.

Gardaí are investigating the two separate serious gun attacks.

Meanwhile, one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals was targeted in another attempted shooting incident in the south-east of the country.

The first shooting was reported outside a store on Cardiffsbridge Road in Finglas at around 9pm.

A man, aged in his early 20s, suffered at least one gunshot wound but was not seriously hurt.

It's understood the man is a close associate of the gang boss known as 'Mr Flashy', who has been involved in feuding in the area previously.

The individual targeted has also been investigated for feud-related violence.

Shortly after the targeted shooting, a car was found burnt out in the Berryfield area.

Gardaí in Finglas are investigating that incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Less than an hour later gardaí at Ronanstown were alerted to reports of a shooting in the Clondalkin area at around 10pm.

It's understood the man suffered gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí do not believe the two incidents are related and separate investigations are underway into both shootings.

Separately, one of Ireland’s most notorious criminals was also targeted in an attempted shooting incident in the south-east tonight.

