Man dies following assault on stag party in Athlone

The scene of a serious assault where a man in his 40's was discovered with serious injuries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a man died following an assault during a stag party in Athlone overnight.

The man who is aged in his 40s and from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Athlone to attend a stag party of a pal last night and suffered fatal injuries following an assault on Church Street around 2.35am.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault of a man that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 13th August, 2022, in Athlone, County Westmeath.

“He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

“The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.”

The scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The spokesman said no arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation and an incident room has been established Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

“Any person who may have any video footage of this incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2:45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.