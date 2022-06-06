Man defends mountain damage; CAB target was pallbearer at 'Whela' funeral and garda withdraws injury claim
According to locals, developer John Aiken (19) didn't apply for planning permission before ordering his digger drivers to rip out a substantial section of Foughill Mountain, near Jonesborough.
Cabra man Christopher ‘Git’ Waldron who was a former associate of Eamonn ‘the Don’ Dunne, was keen to show his support to Whelan’s side at his funeral
Musclebound cop Jessica Feeney had alleged her injuries continued to cause her "constant pain and suffering"
After being asked to leave the taxi, Jonathan Turley said "How about I throw you out of the car?", before viciously assaulting the driver
Rifle-wielding Andrew McDade was given 100 hours community service for having the weapon without a certificate, with a judge warning he was lucky not to be jailed.
Today's Headlines
