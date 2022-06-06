Man defends mountain damage; CAB target was pallbearer at 'Whela' funeral and garda withdraws injury claim

The damage to Faughill mountain on the border beween South Armagh and Louth has caused devastation to the wildlife of the area.

Businessman defends digging out the side of a picturesque Armagh mountain

According to locals, developer John Aiken (19) didn't apply for planning permission before ordering his digger drivers to rip out a substantial section of Foughill Mountain, near Jonesborough.

CAB target 'Git' Waldron was pallbearer and bankrolled suits at James Whelan funeral

Cabra man Christopher ‘Git’ Waldron who was a former associate of Eamonn ‘the Don’ Dunne, was keen to show his support to Whelan’s side at his funeral

Body-building garda withdraws injury claims after weightlifting video shown in court

Musclebound cop Jessica Feeney had alleged her injuries continued to cause her "constant pain and suffering"

Notorious thug who bit off taxi driver’s ear extradited from Thailand and jailed

After being asked to leave the taxi, Jonathan Turley said "How about I throw you out of the car?", before viciously assaulting the driver

Loyalist who filmed sick Michaela McAreavey video has gun conviction

Rifle-wielding Andrew McDade was given 100 hours community service for having the weapon without a certificate, with a judge warning he was lucky not to be jailed.