Man convicted of sexually abusing 10-year-old cousin refuses to accept jury verdict

“How could you plead guilty to something you have no recollection of?”

A man convicted of sexually abusing his 10-year-old cousin as a teenager said he could not plead guilty to something he doesn’t remember and plans to appeal his suspended sentence.

Despite being convicted by a unanimous jury at Galway Circuit Court in June, Martin O’Brien (52), from Tuam, told the Sunday World in a doorstep interview: “I’m appealing it.”

“How could you plead guilty to something you have no recollection of?” he told our reporter.

O’Brien, in a case first reported by the Connacht Tribune, was given a 16-month suspended sentence on condition he hands over €16,000 to the victim.

When approached this week and asked about the court case and his conviction for the offences 38 years ago, he replied: “What interest is it to you?”

“I don’t want it to be in the paper whatsoever.”

His cousin, Susan Goodwin, who was the target of O’Brien’s abuse, bravely waived her anonymity so that he could be named following his conviction.

In her victim impact statement, she laid bare the devastating toll the abuse – which happened in 1985 when she was aged 10 – has had on her life.

She said she had been left a prisoner, physically and mentally, of sexual abuse since the summer of 1985 when “a simple game of Mammys and Daddys changed my life forever”.

“I do not live a life. I am putting in the hours, waiting for this life to be over. I do not remember an existence before the abuse.”

“I am envious when I hear somebody has died. My eyes water. I think how fortunate they are that they no longer have to live in this world.”

The abuse left her in constant fear and she had been afraid to attend family weddings and funerals.

She described the months leading up the trial as extremely difficult due to “the thought of having to be in the same room as that monster”.

“As a result of the sexual abuse during that summer, at the age of 10, I became very body aware. That winter, I became obsessed with feeling my tummy every single night in bed.”

“I did not know the facts of life and feared that I might be pregnant.”

“In a subconscious way, this was the beginning of my eating disorders, an illness that is very much present 38 years later. I couldn’t control what happened to me so I started controlling my food.

Martin O' Brien, 52, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting his ten year old cousin when he was fourteen.

She also said she had gone to extreme levels of cleaning and exercising as a coping mechanism.

“Sexual abuse has destroyed my whole existence. All I wanted to do is escape from my body and mind. The reality is I can’t. I have to bring this body around with me 24/7.

“It’s a constant reminder of the abuse. I feel like a prisoner of it.”

Ms Goodwin said in her statement she has carried shame for her whole life and she was constantly reminded of her abuser’s words.

“My brain always reminds me of the words my abuser said to me: ‘Don’t tell anyone because they would think I was weird’. I was frequently told to just get over it. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t.”

“It’s only in the last few years and years of psychology, I have realised that maybe I don’t have to just get over it – that this isn’t my shame to carry; that it is something that should never have happened.”

When Susan Goodwin’s own children reached 10 years of age it had pushed her to speak out and ensure that her abuse was no longer a family secret.

She had told what had happened in 1991 “but it was swept under the carpet like most family abuse. To stay silent only allows sexual abuse to thrive”.

“I have a lot of work to do to heal my mind and my body. I owe it to my husband, my children and most importantly to myself.”

During the trial it was heard she was indecently assaulted by O’Brien in a bedroom of her family home and he was convicted of five separate incidents.

On another occasion in the summer of 1985, he also indecently assaulted her in a tent in her parents’ garden.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan in sentencing O’Brien said he had pleaded not guilty but did not deny his offences and said he did not remember what happened.

He had expressed no remorse and the victim had to go through the ordeal of going through the process of criminal trial, the judge added.

The 16-month sentence was suspended for three years on condition O’Brien must pay €16,000 in compensation to his victim within six months.

He said he hoped this would mean Ms Goodwin could take a “seriously good holiday”, as if he were to imprison O’Brien, he would likely only spend three months behind bars.