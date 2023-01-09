Man charged with murder of Dublin dad Alan Hall dies suddenly after year on the run

Tallaght man Conor Curran (35), who was charged over the murder of Alan Hall, passed away minutes after playing a football match

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze in Bluebell, Dublin

The body of Alan Hall was found by firefighters who attended the scene of the blaze in Bluebell, Dublin

Funeral of Conor Curran who was charged with the murder of Alan Hall in 2020.

A man who was charged with the murder of a father-of-two has died suddenly a year after going on the run.

Conor Curran, (35), originally from Tallaght in Dublin, unexpectedly passed away on December 28 minutes after playing a football match.

Curran, who was a father of four, was arrested and charged in 2021 over the murder of Alan Hall after an incident at his home in Bluebell Avenue, Dublin, on May 18, 2020.

Mr Hall received injuries to his head and neck and the alarm was raised by neighbours after a fire at the house at around 11.20am that morning.

The body of Alan Hall was found by firefighters who attended the scene of the blaze in Bluebell, Dublin

The remains of Mr Hall, who was originally from Coolock and previously worked as a butcher, were discovered when firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Gardai subsequently arrested Curran and another man in relation to Mr Hall’s death.

Curran, who ran his own fire safety business, was arrested in Cork city in March 2021.

He later appeared in court charged with murder and arson.

The court heard he made no reply when charged with the murder.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment in the case and Curran was later granted bail.

However, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in June 2021 and he subsequently went on the run.

Curran’s funeral took place at St Mark’s Church in Tallaght on Thursday.

Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy described the circumstances of Curran’s death as “exceptionally sad”.

“None of you guys expected to be here today, to say the least. Absolutely desperate stuff,” he said.

Among the mourners at his funeral were his partner Lynsey, his four children, as well as his father Mike, and siblings Nicola, Michael and Siobhan.

Firefighters attended the scene of the blaze in Bluebell, Dublin

Members of his family put a number of items on the altar to represent Curran’s life, including a hard hat, a football, a golf club and Manchester United memorabilia.

Curran was the youngest of four siblings and his sister Nicola described him as “the baby of the family”. She said he made so many friends throughout his life.

“He was one of them kids in school who had absolute brains to burn.

“At one stage they were trying to put him forward for the Mensa programme he was that brainy, but he just didn’t care about school really.

“He would go to work with my dad and Mick and play football,” she said in her eulogy.

She said he loved football and played for many teams over the years.

“Just before he passed away, he played a match. I believe the match was amazing and he scored a cracker of a goal.

“That’s what Conor would have wanted.

“If he was going anywhere it would have been after scoring a goal in a match.”

She added that her brother was the “funniest fella I’ve ever met”.

“We used to say to Conor as a family get yourself a stage and sit on it and be yourself, you’d sell out arenas. He was just very funny.”

Nicola said after he left school, Conor set up a business with his father and brother.

“They set up their own company. He was a very successful businessman. He made friends in the office and outside the office and by all accounts everybody loved him.”

Funeral of Conor Curran who was charged with the murder of Alan Hall in 2020.

She said he was always playing jokes on people in the office by taking their phones and texting their ex-girlfriends saying they still loved them.

She also told how he was always joking on social media and in one situation when his back shed went on fire, he had all the family worried by pretending his house burnt down and he had to pull his kids from the flames.

“His banter exceeded everybody else’s. You walked into a room and could be annoyed at him but five minutes later you were laughing.”

Matches

She said Lynsey and his children were the most important part of his life.

“Conor lived for his kids. Conor’s motto was if my kids are alright, I’m alright. He did everything for his kids.”

She also said he was kind.

“If you said to Conor lend us a fiver and he had €4 he’d borrow the €1 to give you the fiver.

“He had a heart of gold. He loved everyone.”

She said he loved taking the kids to Spain and to Old Trafford for matches and always went out of his way for everyone.

“I just want to say nothing was ever too much trouble for him. Everyone who knew him knew that. Conor was up for the craic. He just wanted to be in the heart and soul of everything.

“To us he was our baby and how you get over that I don’t know.”