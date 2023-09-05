Man charged in connection with suspected €1m cannabis seizure was opening CBD oil business, court told

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

A CROATIAN man charged in connection with a suspected €1m cannabis seizure maintained he was in Ireland to establish a legal CBD oil business, a court heard.

Stipan Krstanovic (25) is alleged to have signed for a €220,000 consignment of the drug that was delivered to a lockup in north Dublin last Friday.

His defence said he intended setting up shops in Ireland and believed the package did not contain any illegal drug but was actually the legal cannabis derivative CBD.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded him in custody with consent to bail.

Mr Krstanovic, of V Novaka 14, Rijeka, Croatia, is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to sell or supply at an industrial estate at Kilmore Road, Artane on September 1.

Objecting to bail, Garda Karl Kelly told Dublin District Court the accused was alleged to have been in possession of 11kg of cannabis with an estimated value of €220,000.

He said the consignment of alleged drugs came by controlled delivery to a lockup in Mr Krstanovic's name and he signed for it and accepted the package.

Gda Kelly said the accused's name and details were on the package and “track and trace” information from the delivery company was on his phone.

The court heard the delivery was alleged to have been part of a larger operation involving €800,000 worth of alleged drugs but this was not before the court.

Gda Kelly said he believed the accused, who had come to Ireland on a one-way flight had been “caught red handed “ with the €200,000 worth of alleged cannabis.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny put it to the garda that Mr Krstanovic had given an account of what he thought was in the package, which he did not open.

He had said the box was legitimate, came from a company in Croatia and contained CBD or hemp. He said “samples” had been ordered.

Gda Kelly said the accused had also “changed his story a number of times.”

The garda said the substance had been shown to be cannabis in a presumptive test. A full analysis by Forensic Science Ireland was awaited, he said.

Mr Kenny said the package had been in Mr Krstanovic’s name and the accused had not tried to hide anything.

He asked the garda if his client had referred to being here “to set up CBD shops.”

“He said at one stage he was here for a company opportunity,” the garda said.

Mr Kenny said the presumptive drugs test could not show if the substance was legal CBD or cannabis. He said it was possible that the substance was not illegal and it would be “wholly unsafe” to deny bail to Mr Krstanovic, who was presumed innocent.

The judge set bail in the accused's bond of €5,000, with an independent surety of €10,000. The case was adjourned to Cloverhill District Court later this week.